FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to sell 10 pct stake in Coal India-minister
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

India to sell 10 pct stake in Coal India-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India plans to sell a 10 percent stake in state-owned Coal India Ltd, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. This will make it one of the many divestments proposed by the new government to bolster its stressed finances.

The government owns 89.65 percent of the world’s largest coal producer and the stake sale should raise more than $3.6 billion on current equity value. Goyal did not give a timeline for the stake sale.

The new government’s first stake sale would be a 5 percent divestment in Steel Authority of India Ltd this fiscal year ending March 31, the finance ministry said last month.

Domestic roadshows for the SAIL sale would begin in the last week of this month while two teams will visit Hong Kong, Singapore, London, New York and Boston in the first week of September for its international marketing, a senior steel ministry official said. He dclined to be named. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.