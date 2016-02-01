Coal India's Jan output falls short of target

Labourers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-run miner Coal India Ltd’s January output stood at 52.86 million tonnes, falling short of its production target of 56.18 million tonnes, the world’s largest coal mining company said in statement on Monday.

The miner, which accounts for over 80 percent of India’s total output, is expected to boost output by 50 million tonnes in 2015/16 to 550 million tonnes, and the government has set it a target of 1 billion tonnes by 2019/20.