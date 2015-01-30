FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India gets bids worth $3.9 bln in Coal India sale - official
January 30, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

India gets bids worth $3.9 bln in Coal India sale - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India received bids worth about 240 billion rupees ($3.87 billion) for the sale of a 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd, a senior government official said, citing preliminary data.

The share sale in the world’s largest coal producer was fully covered on Friday.

Foreign funds bid for more than 54 billion rupees worth of shares in Coal India, said Aradhana Johri, secretary in the government’s Department of Divestment.

$1 = 61.9533 Indian rupees Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

