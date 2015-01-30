FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal India's base issue size of 5 pct fully covered - exchange data
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Coal India's base issue size of 5 pct fully covered - exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s sale of a 5 percent stake in Coal India Ltd was fully covered by 0903 GMT on Friday, data from stock exchanges showed. The offering has a green shoe option, or provision to sell an additional stake of 5 percent.

Investors bid for 328.7 million shares of Coal Indian versus the base issue size of 315.8 million shares, the data showed. Bidding for the shares will end at 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT)

The government is looking to raise up to $3.7 billion from the stake sale, which will make it the biggest ever equity offering in the Indian market, as part of an ambitious divestment programme.

The government has budgeted to raise $10 billion by selling small stakes in state-run firms in this fiscal year. So far it has managed to raise a little more than $300 million. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.