FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal India aims to trim stocks by 26 pct in 2013/14-chairman
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 12, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Coal India aims to trim stocks by 26 pct in 2013/14-chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest coal miner, plans to cut its stocks by around a quarter this fiscal year, its chairman said, a move that may help increase supply to power producers in the energy-hungry nation.

The miner, which produces about 80 percent of India’s coal, ran down its stocks by 18 percent from a year ago to about 58 million tonnes in the year to March, its lowest in four years.

“This year, we plan to reduce it by 15 million tonnes,” S. Narsing Rao told Reuters by phone, referring to the current fiscal year that began in April.

Shifting more stocks to its mainly power producing customers, who do not get enough of the fuel to run their plants in full capacity, could help trim the supply gap in the country where capacity additions in the power sector have outpaced growth in domestic coal output.

Coal fuels more than half of India’s power generation and Coal India is chasing a production target of 482 million tonnes and a supply target of 492 million tonnes this fiscal year.

The targets, set by the federal coal ministry, represent increases of 3.9 percent and 4.7 percent respectively over Coal India’s production and supply goals last fiscal year. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.