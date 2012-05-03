US coal fills India's petcoke supply gap -traders

* Petcoke scarcity encourages replacement with coal

* S.African, Indonesian coal won’t be displaced

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. high-sulphur thermal coal, which is flowing into every possible pocket of global demand, will replace up to 2 million tonnes a year of petroleum coke that has been imported by India’s cement sector, Indian traders said.

Indian cement companies Shree Cement and Ultratech have taken one cargo of U.S. high-sulphur coal and smaller manufacturers have bought parcels from stocks at ports. Fresh purchases are currently being negotiated, the traders said.

India’s coal imports are set to grow rapidly to over 100 million tonnes of thermal coal this year, most of it from Indonesia and South Africa destined for power generators. The cement sector is a smaller but significant consumer of imports.

Some Indian end-users are likely to turn to the very high-sulphur Illinois Basin coals to take advantage of their lower prices and greater supply than petroleum coke, the traders said.

“The power plants cannot use this very high sulphur coal. They have old boilers which can’t use it, so I don’t see it displacing other origins there, only for cement,” said an importer supplying both the power and cement sectors.

Petroleum coke, also known as petcoke, is produced by oil refiners from the heaviest, highest-sulphur crudes. It is a higher-energy, higher-sulphur fuel than most thermal coal.

Most of the petcoke traded in the global spot market is produced in the United States but has become an increasingly domestic market with limited quantities for export.

“We have been looking for petcoke for a few months now, from Venezuela and Chile as well as the U.S., but we’re not seeing the offers because the coke producers sold forward last year when their prices fell and they’ve also cut production back,” an Indian coal and coke trader said.

“We’ve been looking at taking Illinois coal but we’d want to be sure it would work,” he added.

U.S. coal with a sulphur content of 3-4 percent, which is far higher than standard coal origins with 1 percent or less, is the closest replacement for petcoke.

“Illinois Basin coal, 3, 4 percent sulphur or more, is the best possible alternative to petcoke. I‘m looking for imported petcoke, but you can’t find any, and Indian domestic petcoke production will not rise until much later this year and could be further delayed,” one of India’s biggest coal importers said.

The importer added, “Only the cement companies are taking this very high-sulphur coal from the Illinois Basin.”

Illinois Basin thermal coal of 3.5 percent sulphur, with a similar energy value, has been trading at a discount of $25 a tonne to European delivered prices or roughly $70 FOB.

U.S. petcoke with 6.5 percent sulphur and an energy content of around 7,000 kc/kg was sold in February at $120 a tonne CIF India to a South Indian cement maker and prices have been stable since, then, traders said.

The discount for the Illinois Basin coal would have to be even heftier before Indian users buy more, Indian traders said.

“We’ve sold Illinois coal to the cement sector but so far only as part of a blend, which reduced the sulphur somewhat, and as stock-and-sale business from stockpiles,” another large Indian trader said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)