TABLE-Japan's May anthracite coal imports by source; -6.3 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country May Yr/Yr May YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 100,978 -38.3 $201.99 499,995 -13.8 Taiwan 97 0.0 $731.38 249 -39.3 Vietnam 73,785 28.0 $193.79 392,886 -29.4 UK - 4 -20.0 Russia 230,780 66.3 $162.16 869,932 96.1 Ukraine - 59 USA - 8 -50.0 Australia 87,034 -47.4 $190.22 569,701 -10.7 Total 492,674 -6.3 $180.13 2,332,834 5.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)