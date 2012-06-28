FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's May anthracite coal imports by source; -6.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's May anthracite coal imports by source; -6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
anthracite coal imports for May released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.

     Country    May    Yr/Yr        May        YTD   Yr/Yr
        list   Tonnes       %   $/Tonne     Tonnes       %
      China   100,978   -38.3   $201.99    499,995   -13.8
     Taiwan        97     0.0   $731.38        249   -39.3
    Vietnam    73,785    28.0   $193.79    392,886   -29.4
         UK         -                            4   -20.0
     Russia   230,780    66.3   $162.16    869,932    96.1
    Ukraine         -                           59     
        USA         -                            8   -50.0
  Australia    87,034   -47.4   $190.22    569,701   -10.7
       Total  492,674    -6.3   $180.13  2,332,834     5.1
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.