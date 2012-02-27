TABLE-Japan's Jan anthracite coal imports by source

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for January released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Jan Jan Dec Dec M/M r/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %) Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes China 129,337 252.62 143,948 248.30 -10.2 93.1 129,337 252.62 93.1 Taiwan 46 747.50 25 774.84 84.0 84.0 46 747.50 84.0 Vietnam 69,381 244.68 147,266 263.11 -52.9 -8.1 69,381 244.68 -8.1 Russia 100,827 205.84 146,349 223.06 -31.1 18.6 100,827 205.84 18.6 Australia 118,229 195.70 122,619 197.84 -3.6 6.7 118,229 195.70 6.7 Total 417,820 223.96 560,207 234.58 -25.4 23.5 417,820 223.96 23.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)