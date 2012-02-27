FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's Jan anthracite coal imports by source
#Energy
February 27, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan's Jan anthracite coal imports by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for
January released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes.	
	
   Country       Jan       Jan        Dec       Dec    M/M   r/Yr       YTD      YTD   YTD (Yr/Yr %) 
                                                                                                     
      Name     Tonnes  $/Tonne     Tonnes   $/Tonne      %      %     Tonnes  $/Tonne         Tonnes 
     China   129,337    252.62    143,948    248.30   -10.2   93.1  129,337   252.62             93.1
    Taiwan        46    747.50         25    774.84    84.0   84.0       46   747.50             84.0
   Vietnam    69,381    244.68    147,266    263.11   -52.9   -8.1   69,381   244.68             -8.1
    Russia   100,827    205.84    146,349    223.06   -31.1   18.6  100,827   205.84             18.6
 Australia   118,229    195.70    122,619    197.84    -3.6    6.7  118,229   195.70              6.7
                                                                                       
     Total   417,820    223.96    560,207    234.58   -25.4   23.5  417,820   223.96             23.5
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

