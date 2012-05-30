FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's April anthracite coal imports by source; -12.2 pct
May 30, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's April anthracite coal imports by source; -12.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for April
released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.	
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes.	
	
   Country      April     April      March      March     M/M    Yr/Yr        YTD    Yr/Yr      YTD 
      Name      Tonnes  $/Tonne     Tonnes    $/Tonne       %       %       Tonnes       %      $/T 
     China     63,561    224.99     90,248     254.14    -29.6   -53.8    399,017     -4.2    245.93
    Taiwan         24    718.32         25     741.86     -4.0   -73.3        152    -51.4    737.79
   Vietnam    105,240    192.61    106,185     235.21     -0.9   -18.7    319,101    -36.1    222.25
        UK          -                    -                                      4    -20.0    714.20
    Russia    168,023    175.58    240,673     169.31    -30.2   112.2    639,152    109.7    182.24
   Ukraine          -                   59     283.39   -100.0                 59             289.03
       USA          -                    8   2,153.26   -100.0  -100.0          8    -50.0  2,196.07
  Australia    62,896    182.94    172,134     218.04    -63.5   -42.2    482,667      2.2    204.54
     Total    399,744    189.11    609,332     207.19    -34.4   -12.2  1,840,160      8.7    208.90
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
