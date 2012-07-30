FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's June anthracite coal imports by source; down 12.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
anthracite coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.

    Country    June    Yr/Yr      June        YTD  Yr/Yr
               Tonnes       %  $/Tonne     Tonnes      %
     China     90,263   -22.6  $217.46    590,258  -15.3
    Taiwan         25   -82.5  $742.59        274  -50.5
   Vietnam    154,479    38.9  $173.30    547,365  -18.1
        UK          -                           4  -20.0
    Russia    157,730    38.6  $158.64  1,027,662   84.4
   Ukraine          -                          59    
       USA          -                           8  -99.9
  Australia    54,260   -65.7  $175.72    623,961  -21.6
      Total   456,757   -12.6  $177.28  2,789,591    1.7
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

