TABLE-Japan's July anthracite coal imports by source; +37.6 pct
August 30, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's July anthracite coal imports by source; +37.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
anthracite coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.

    Country    July    Yr/Yr        July        YTD  Yr/Yr
       list    Tonnes       %    $/Tonne     Tonnes      %
     China    177,522    33.1    $207.90    767,780   -7.5
    Taiwan        184   275.5    $695.61        458  -23.9
   Vietnam     83,930   -28.3    $190.86    631,295  -19.6
        UK          -                             4  -20.0
    Russia    239,540   201.2    $165.73  1,267,202   99.0
   Ukraine          -                            59    
       USA          8     0.0  $2,155.12         16  -99.9
  Australia   101,168    -6.1    $179.55    725,129  -19.8
      Total   602,352    37.6    $184.17  3,391,943    6.7
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)

