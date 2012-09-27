TABLE-Japan's Aug. anthracite coal imports up 39 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Aug Yr/Yr Aug YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 95,623 15.3 $212.81 863,403 -5.5 Taiwan 74 -30.2 $746.54 532 -24.9 Vietnam 107,449 100.1 $168.46 738,744 -11.9 UK - 4 -20.0 Russia 260,342 98.1 $156.76 1,527,544 98.8 Ukraine - 59 USA - 16 -99.9 Australia 74,928 -37.3 $161.78 800,057 -21.8 Total 538,416 38.9 $169.83 3,930,359 10.2 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)