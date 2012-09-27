FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's Aug. anthracite coal imports up 39 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's Aug. anthracite coal imports up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
anthracite coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry
of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.

    Country    Aug     Yr/Yr       Aug         YTD   Yr/Yr
       list    Tonnes       %  $/Tonne      Tonnes       %
     China     95,623    15.3  $212.81     863,403    -5.5
    Taiwan         74   -30.2  $746.54         532   -24.9
   Vietnam    107,449   100.1  $168.46     738,744   -11.9
        UK          -                            4   -20.0
    Russia    260,342    98.1  $156.76   1,527,544    98.8
   Ukraine          -                           59     
       USA          -                           16   -99.9
  Australia    74,928   -37.3  $161.78     800,057   -21.8
      Total   538,416    38.9  $169.83   3,930,359    10.2
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.