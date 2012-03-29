FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's Feb coking coal imports by source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Japan's Feb coking coal imports by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for February
released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes.	
    	
   Country         Feb       Feb         Jan       Jan    M/M   Yr/Yr          YTD    Yr/Yr      YTD 
      Name       Tonnes  $/Tonne      Tonnes   $/Tonne      %       %        Tonnes        %     $/T 
     China      13,200    181.07      52,737    318.68   -75.0   -94.7      65,937     -79.6   291.45
  Mongolia      19,105    299.30           -                                19,105             298.84
  Indonesia  1,630,984    137.88   1,812,973    137.53   -10.0    -1.5   3,443,957      11.2   137.70
    Russia     217,422    205.53     233,828    248.06    -7.0   104.6     451,250      15.2   227.60
    Canada     386,991    295.47     390,211    293.32    -0.8   -48.9     777,202     -40.7   294.38
       USA     412,082    299.59     229,692    314.06    79.4    -7.4     641,774     -19.7   304.64
  Australia  3,071,337    234.45   3,671,552    245.61   -16.3    33.7   6,742,889      21.9   240.55
     Total   5,751,121    214.84   6,390,993    221.02   -10.0     4.3  12,142,114       5.4   218.10
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.