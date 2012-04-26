FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's March coking coal imports down 19 pct on yr
April 26, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's March coking coal imports down 19 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Here is a table of Japan's customs-cleared coking coal imports for March
released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes.	
	
   Country         Mar       Mar        Feb       Feb     M/M    Yr/Yr           YTD   Yr/Yr      YTD 
      Name       Tonnes  $/Tonne     Tonnes   $/Tonne       %        %         Tonnes       %     $/T 
     China      16,233    199.03     13,200    181.07     23.0    -92.1       82,170    -84.5   270.57
  Mongolia           -               19,105    299.30   -100.0                19,105            293.89
  Indonesia  1,121,578    133.70   1,630,984   137.88    -31.2    -29.7    4,565,535     -2.7   136.05
    Russia     140,173    216.54    217,422    205.53    -35.5    -54.3      591,423    -15.3   223.75
    Canada     485,213    287.13    386,991    295.47     25.4    -13.3    1,262,415    -32.5   292.13
       USA     633,672    291.35    412,082    299.83     53.8     57.2    1,275,446      6.1   300.22
    Mexico      57,175    310.07          -                       105.3       57,175    105.3   320.01
  Australia  2,990,220    216.28   3,071,337   234.50     -2.6    -16.7    9,733,109      6.7   232.48
     Total   5,444,264    215.26   5,751,121   214.88     -5.3    -19.0   17,586,378     -3.6   216.88
 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

