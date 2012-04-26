TABLE-Japan's March coking coal imports down 19 pct on yr

April 26 (Reuters) - Here is a table of Japan's customs-cleared coking coal imports for March released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Mar Mar Feb Feb M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 16,233 199.03 13,200 181.07 23.0 -92.1 82,170 -84.5 270.57 Mongolia - 19,105 299.30 -100.0 19,105 293.89 Indonesia 1,121,578 133.70 1,630,984 137.88 -31.2 -29.7 4,565,535 -2.7 136.05 Russia 140,173 216.54 217,422 205.53 -35.5 -54.3 591,423 -15.3 223.75 Canada 485,213 287.13 386,991 295.47 25.4 -13.3 1,262,415 -32.5 292.13 USA 633,672 291.35 412,082 299.83 53.8 57.2 1,275,446 6.1 300.22 Mexico 57,175 310.07 - 105.3 57,175 105.3 320.01 Australia 2,990,220 216.28 3,071,337 234.50 -2.6 -16.7 9,733,109 6.7 232.48 Total 5,444,264 215.26 5,751,121 214.88 -5.3 -19.0 17,586,378 -3.6 216.88 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)