FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's May coking coal imports by source; up 21.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's May coking coal imports by source; up 21.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for May released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.
    
      Country     May     Yr/Yr      May         YTD  Yr/Yr
         list     Tonnes      %  $/Tonne      Tonnes      %
       China      48,634         $191.71     292,610  -60.3
    Mongolia           -                      19,105    
   Indonesia   1,014,353   56.4  $134.09   6,656,505    0.3
      Russia     165,465   27.5  $195.19     867,558  -14.6
      Canada     677,034   14.0  $257.13   2,765,597  -12.1
         USA     624,393  -17.7  $244.63   2,327,368  -11.1
      Mexico           -                      57,175  105.3
  Mozambique           -                      54,223    
   Australia   3,556,730   28.8  $217.27  15,739,118    7.1
  New Zealand     42,165  -67.3  $273.54      42,165  -78.0
        Total  6,128,774   21.3  $210.28  28,821,424   -1.0
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.