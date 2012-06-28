TABLE-Japan's May coking coal imports by source; up 21.3 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country May Yr/Yr May YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 48,634 $191.71 292,610 -60.3 Mongolia - 19,105 Indonesia 1,014,353 56.4 $134.09 6,656,505 0.3 Russia 165,465 27.5 $195.19 867,558 -14.6 Canada 677,034 14.0 $257.13 2,765,597 -12.1 USA 624,393 -17.7 $244.63 2,327,368 -11.1 Mexico - 57,175 105.3 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 3,556,730 28.8 $217.27 15,739,118 7.1 New Zealand 42,165 -67.3 $273.54 42,165 -78.0 Total 6,128,774 21.3 $210.28 28,821,424 -1.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)