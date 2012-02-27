FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's Jan coking coal imports by source
February 27, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan's Jan coking coal imports by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for January released
by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are
expressed in tonnes.	
    	
    Country         Jan       Jan          Dec       Dec     M/M   Yr/Yr         YTD       YTD   YTD (Yr/Yr %) 
                                                                                                               
       Name       Tonnes  $/Tonne       Tonnes   $/Tonne       %       %       Tonnes   $/Tonne         Tonnes 
      China      52,737    318.68       77,351    171.74    -31.8   -27.6     52,737    318.68            -27.6
  Indonesia   1,812,973    137.53    1,145,693    136.19     58.2    25.8  1,812,973    137.53             25.8
     Russia     233,828    248.06      141,643    214.63     65.1   -14.1    233,828    248.06            -14.1
     Canada     390,211    293.32      672,571    300.59    -42.0   -29.3    390,211    293.32            -29.3
        USA     229,692    314.06      362,264    319.31    -36.6   -35.1    229,692    314.06            -35.1
  Australia   3,671,552    245.61    2,577,034    244.27     42.5    13.5  3,671,552    245.61             13.5
 ew Zealand           -                165,402    276.60   -100.0  -100.0          -                     -100.0
                                                                                                 
      Total   6,390,993    221.02    5,141,958    231.98     24.3     6.7  6,390,993    221.02              6.7
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

