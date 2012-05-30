FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's April coking coal imports by source; down 12.6 pct
May 30, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's April coking coal imports by source; down 12.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for April released by
Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.	
     Japan imported coking coal from Mozambique for the first time in April, totalling 54,223 tonnes, the
data showed. 
     Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes
are expressed in tonnes.	
    	
    Country        April     April        March     March     M/M    Yr/Yr          YTD    Yr/Yr     YTD 
       Name        Tonnes  $/Tonne       Tonnes   $/Tonne       %       %         Tonnes       %     $/T 
      China      161,806    230.43       16,233    199.03    896.8   -21.9      243,976    -66.9   248.35
   Mongolia            -                      -                                  19,105            290.41
  Indonesia    1,076,617    143.72    1,121,578    133.70     -4.0   -16.8    5,642,152     -5.8   137.20
     Russia      110,670    222.88      140,173    216.54    -21.0   -41.0      702,093    -20.8   222.64
     Canada      826,148    257.75      485,213    287.13     70.3    21.0    2,088,563    -18.2   280.10
        USA      427,529    281.52      633,672    291.35    -32.5   -34.9    1,702,975     -8.4   295.40
     Mexico            -                 57,175    310.07   -100.0               57,175    105.3   316.23
  Mozambique      54,223    265.58            -                                  54,223            275.11
  Australia    2,449,279    201.59    2,990,220    216.37    -18.1   -12.9   12,182,388      2.1   225.55
      Total    5,106,272    207.22    5,444,264    215.31     -6.2   -12.6   22,692,650     -5.7   214.40
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

