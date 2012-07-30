TABLE-Japan's June coking coal imports by source; down 0.3 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country June Yr/Yr June YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 40,572 -5.4 $244.82 333,182 -57.2 Mongolia - 19,105 Indonesia 1,450,185 95.4 $136.46 8,106,690 9.9 Russia 83,365 -69.6 $196.21 950,923 -26.3 Canada 833,833 13.9 $237.15 3,599,430 -7.2 USA 437,671 -10.5 $243.74 2,765,039 -11.0 Mexico - 57,175 105.3 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 2,621,022 -16.5 $204.73 18,360,140 3.0 New Zealand - 42,165 -83.3 Total 5,466,648 -0.3 $194.86 34,288,072 -0.9 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)