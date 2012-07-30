FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's June coking coal imports by source; down 0.3 pct
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's June coking coal imports by source; down 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.

      Country    June     Yr/Yr      June         YTD  Yr/Yr
         list     Tonnes       %  $/Tonne      Tonnes      %
       China      40,572    -5.4  $244.82     333,182  -57.2
    Mongolia           -                       19,105    
   Indonesia   1,450,185    95.4  $136.46   8,106,690    9.9
      Russia      83,365   -69.6  $196.21     950,923  -26.3
      Canada     833,833    13.9  $237.15   3,599,430   -7.2
         USA     437,671   -10.5  $243.74   2,765,039  -11.0
      Mexico           -                       57,175  105.3
  Mozambique           -                       54,223    
   Australia   2,621,022   -16.5  $204.73  18,360,140    3.0
  New Zealand          -                       42,165  -83.3
        Total  5,466,648    -0.3  $194.86  34,288,072   -0.9
 
        


 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

