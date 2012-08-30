FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's July coking coal imports by source; up 32.1 pct
August 30, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's July coking coal imports by source; up 32.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal
imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.
    
      Country     July     Yr/Yr      July         YTD   Yr/Yr
         list      Tonnes       %  $/Tonne      Tonnes       %
       China       37,442   -47.4  $170.16     370,624   -56.4
    Mongolia            -                       19,105     
   Indonesia    1,715,397    42.9  $122.46   9,822,087    14.5
      Russia      246,495    27.8  $195.37   1,197,418   -19.3
      Canada      742,950   236.4  $230.39   4,342,380     5.9
         USA      365,511   -21.7  $259.76   3,130,550   -12.4
      Mexico            -                       57,175   -24.5
  Mozambique            -                       54,223     
   Australia    3,602,883    21.8  $183.80  21,963,023     5.6
  New Zealand     104,463          $241.16     146,628   -42.0
        Total   6,815,141    32.1  $178.74  41,103,213     3.4
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
