FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's August coking coal imports up 10.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's August coking coal imports up 10.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.
    
       Country     Aug     Yr/Yr      Aug         YTD   Yr/Yr
          list     Tonnes      %  $/Tonne      Tonnes       %
        China           -                     370,624   -60.9
     Mongolia           -                      19,105     
  Philippines                                             
    Indonesia   1,899,472   59.6  $119.46  11,721,559    20.0
       Russia     252,162   10.3  $181.44   1,449,580   -15.3
       Canada     690,578  -18.6  $218.10   5,032,958     1.7
          USA     639,251   27.7  $241.29   3,769,801    -7.5
       Mexico      44,370         $210.49     101,545    34.0
   Mozambique           -                      54,223     
    Australia   3,152,138    0.0  $195.27  25,115,161     4.9
  New Zealand           -                     146,628   -42.0
         Total  6,677,971   10.9  $180.05  47,781,184     4.4
 


 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.