TABLE-Japan's August coking coal imports up 10.9 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Aug Yr/Yr Aug YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China - 370,624 -60.9 Mongolia - 19,105 Philippines Indonesia 1,899,472 59.6 $119.46 11,721,559 20.0 Russia 252,162 10.3 $181.44 1,449,580 -15.3 Canada 690,578 -18.6 $218.10 5,032,958 1.7 USA 639,251 27.7 $241.29 3,769,801 -7.5 Mexico 44,370 $210.49 101,545 34.0 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 3,152,138 0.0 $195.27 25,115,161 4.9 New Zealand - 146,628 -42.0 Total 6,677,971 10.9 $180.05 47,781,184 4.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)