Japan's Chugoku to restart fire-hit coal units in November
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 30, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Chugoku to restart fire-hit coal units in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it expects to restart in November two 500-megawatt coal-fired units at Shin Onoda power plant in Yamaguchi prefecture that were shut in August.

The unplanned shutdowns in the western Japan units were due to a coal conveyor catching fire, the company has said.

Following repair work of the damaged conveyor and installation of a new conveyor, the No.1 unit is set to resume power generation around Nov. 7, followed by the No.2 unit around Nov. 20, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
