TABLE-Japan's Feb thermal coal imports by source
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Japan's Feb thermal coal imports by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for February released
by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes
are expressed in tonnes.	
    	
   Country          Feb       Feb          Jan        Jan       M/M      Yr/Yr          YTD   Yr/Yr     YTD 
      Name        Tonnes  $/Tonne       Tonnes    $/Tonne         %          %        Tonnes       %    $/T 
     China      408,730    155.46      156,872     160.90      160.6        4.1     565,602    -25.0  156.86
  Indonesia   1,687,623    127.56    1,710,492     126.89       -1.3      -29.5   3,398,115    -25.2  127.22
    Russia      337,569    123.45      405,503     145.63      -16.8      -33.4     743,072    -13.9  135.58
    Canada      123,917    172.13      230,006     158.62      -46.1       58.8     353,923     56.7  163.40
       USA       27,304    157.80           19   1,204.68   143605.3       24.1      27,323     24.2  158.29
  S.Africa      148,358    126.55            -                                      148,358           126.36
  Australia   5,643,203    148.11    7,525,680     152.78      -25.0        8.1  13,168,883     15.2  150.81
     Total    8,376,704    143.34   10,028,572     148.34      -16.5       -2.8  18,405,276      2.8  146.08
 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

