TABLE-Japan's Feb thermal coal imports by source

March 29 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for February released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Feb Feb Jan Jan M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 408,730 155.46 156,872 160.90 160.6 4.1 565,602 -25.0 156.86 Indonesia 1,687,623 127.56 1,710,492 126.89 -1.3 -29.5 3,398,115 -25.2 127.22 Russia 337,569 123.45 405,503 145.63 -16.8 -33.4 743,072 -13.9 135.58 Canada 123,917 172.13 230,006 158.62 -46.1 58.8 353,923 56.7 163.40 USA 27,304 157.80 19 1,204.68 143605.3 24.1 27,323 24.2 158.29 S.Africa 148,358 126.55 - 148,358 126.36 Australia 5,643,203 148.11 7,525,680 152.78 -25.0 8.1 13,168,883 15.2 150.81 Total 8,376,704 143.34 10,028,572 148.34 -16.5 -2.8 18,405,276 2.8 146.08 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)