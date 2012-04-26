FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's March thermal coal imports by source; up 1 pct
April 26, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's March thermal coal imports by source; up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for March
released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.	
    	
   Country          Mar      Mar         Feb       Feb     M/M    Yr/Yr          YTD   Yr/Yr      YTD 
      Name        Tonnes  $/Tonne     Tonnes   $/Tonne       %       %         Tonnes       %     $/T 
     China      309,955   156.07     408,730    155.46    -24.2   -38.9      875,557    -30.6   156.67
  Indonesia   1,566,149   130.96   1,687,623    127.74     -7.2    -6.9    4,964,264    -20.2   128.34
    Russia      685,054   131.67     337,569    123.57    102.9     1.1    1,428,126     -7.3   134.59
    Canada      159,656   137.05     123,917    172.13     28.8   -47.1      513,579     -2.6   154.71
       USA       66,000   138.23      27,304    157.80    141.7   153.6       93,323     94.3   146.47
  S.Africa            -              148,358    126.55   -100.0  -100.0      148,358     -0.1   124.27
  Australia   6,106,216   150.64   5,643,203    148.29      8.2    11.6   19,275,099     14.0   150.63
     Total    8,893,030   145.57   8,376,704    143.50      6.2     0.9   27,298,306      2.2   145.85
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

