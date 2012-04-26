TABLE-Japan's March thermal coal imports by source; up 1 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Mar Mar Feb Feb M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 309,955 156.07 408,730 155.46 -24.2 -38.9 875,557 -30.6 156.67 Indonesia 1,566,149 130.96 1,687,623 127.74 -7.2 -6.9 4,964,264 -20.2 128.34 Russia 685,054 131.67 337,569 123.57 102.9 1.1 1,428,126 -7.3 134.59 Canada 159,656 137.05 123,917 172.13 28.8 -47.1 513,579 -2.6 154.71 USA 66,000 138.23 27,304 157.80 141.7 153.6 93,323 94.3 146.47 S.Africa - 148,358 126.55 -100.0 -100.0 148,358 -0.1 124.27 Australia 6,106,216 150.64 5,643,203 148.29 8.2 11.6 19,275,099 14.0 150.63 Total 8,893,030 145.57 8,376,704 143.50 6.2 0.9 27,298,306 2.2 145.85 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)