TABLE-Japan's May thermal coal imports by source; up 20.8 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country May Yr/Yr May YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 88,323 -29.0 $154.95 1,068,024 -27.6 Indonesia 1,472,083 -21.1 $124.46 7,589,441 -18.2 Russia 719,548 45.8 $128.17 2,777,865 12.4 Canada 157,600 40.1 $141.23 816,859 13.3 USA - 177,662 94.0 S.Africa - 157,458 -48.6 Australia 6,647,317 34.9 $144.65 30,863,707 16.9 Total 9,084,871 20.8 $140.11 43,451,016 6.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)