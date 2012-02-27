FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's Jan thermal coal imports by source
February 27, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Japan's Jan thermal coal imports by source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for January released by
Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are in
tonnes.	
    	
   Country          Jan        Jan         Dec       Dec     M/M   r/Yr          YTD        YTD   YTD (Yr/Yr %) 
                                                                                                                
      Name        Tonnes   $/Tonne      Tonnes   $/Tonne       %      %        Tonnes    $/Tonne         Tonnes 
     China      156,872     160.90     255,504    159.25    -38.6  -56.6     156,872     160.90            -56.6
 Indonesia    1,710,492     126.89   1,939,600    127.72    -11.8  -20.3   1,710,492     126.89            -20.3
                                                                                                  
    Russia      405,503     145.45     585,727    136.25    -30.8    9.9     405,503     145.45              9.9
    Canada      230,006     158.62     138,780    136.93     65.7   55.7     230,006     158.62             55.7
       USA           19   1,204.68      71,380     51.31   -100.0                 19   1,204.68          
 Australia    7,525,680     152.77   5,733,474    150.74     31.3   21.1   7,525,680     152.77             21.1
                                                                                                  
     Total   10,028,572     148.32   8,724,465    143.87     14.9    7.9  10,028,572     148.32              7.9
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

