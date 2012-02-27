TABLE-Japan's Jan thermal coal imports by source

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for January released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are in tonnes. Country Jan Jan Dec Dec M/M r/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %) Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes China 156,872 160.90 255,504 159.25 -38.6 -56.6 156,872 160.90 -56.6 Indonesia 1,710,492 126.89 1,939,600 127.72 -11.8 -20.3 1,710,492 126.89 -20.3 Russia 405,503 145.45 585,727 136.25 -30.8 9.9 405,503 145.45 9.9 Canada 230,006 158.62 138,780 136.93 65.7 55.7 230,006 158.62 55.7 USA 19 1,204.68 71,380 51.31 -100.0 19 1,204.68 Australia 7,525,680 152.77 5,733,474 150.74 31.3 21.1 7,525,680 152.77 21.1 Total 10,028,572 148.32 8,724,465 143.87 14.9 7.9 10,028,572 148.32 7.9 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)