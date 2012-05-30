TABLE-Japan's April thermal coal imports by source; up 7 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for April released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country April April March March M/M Yr/Yr YTD Yr/Yr YTD Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes % $/T China 104,144 161.02 309,955 156.38 -66.4 17.2 979,701 -27.5 156.19 Indonesia 1,153,094 120.78 1,566,149 131.13 -26.4 -3.3 6,117,358 -17.5 126.55 Russia 630,191 142.43 685,054 131.75 -8.0 43.7 2,058,317 4.0 137.48 Canada 145,680 173.51 159,656 137.05 -8.8 79.0 659,259 8.3 158.82 USA 84,339 149.70 66,000 140.37 27.8 93.8 177,662 94.1 150.45 S.Africa 9,100 145.01 - -94.2 157,458 -48.6 124.38 Australia 4,941,291 146.69 6,106,216 150.92 -19.1 8.0 24,216,390 12.7 149.56 Total 7,067,839 142.88 8,893,030 145.82 -20.5 7.0 34,366,145 3.1 144.99 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)