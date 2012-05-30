FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's April thermal coal imports by source; up 7 pct
May 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan's April thermal coal imports by source; up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for April
released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes.	
	
   Country        April     April        March     March    M/M   Yr/Yr         YTD   Yr/Yr     YTD 
      Name        Tonnes  $/Tonne       Tonnes   $/Tonne      %      %        Tonnes       %    $/T 
     China      104,144    161.02      309,955    156.38   -66.4   17.2     979,701    -27.5  156.19
  Indonesia   1,153,094    120.78    1,566,149    131.13   -26.4   -3.3   6,117,358    -17.5  126.55
    Russia      630,191    142.43      685,054    131.75    -8.0   43.7   2,058,317      4.0  137.48
    Canada      145,680    173.51      159,656    137.05    -8.8   79.0     659,259      8.3  158.82
       USA       84,339    149.70       66,000    140.37    27.8   93.8     177,662     94.1  150.45
  S.Africa        9,100    145.01            -                    -94.2     157,458    -48.6  124.38
  Australia   4,941,291    146.69    6,106,216    150.92   -19.1    8.0  24,216,390     12.7  149.56
     Total    7,067,839    142.88    8,893,030    145.82   -20.5    7.0  34,366,145      3.1  144.99
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
