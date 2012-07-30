TABLE-Japan's June thermal coal imports by source; up 1.8 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country June Yr/Yr June YTD Yr/Yr Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 54,255 114.9 $159.80 1,122,279 -25.2 Indonesia 1,603,462 -20.6 $120.23 9,192,903 -18.6 Russia 624,221 -7.9 $127.09 3,402,086 8.0 Canada 171,254 -33.5 $120.90 988,113 0.9 USA 104 $36.74 177,766 94.2 S.Africa 84,017 -0.5 $129.82 241,475 -38.2 Australia 5,777,628 13.3 $137.92 36,641,335 16.3 Total 8,314,941 1.8 $133.40 51,765,957 5.6 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)