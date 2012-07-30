FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's June thermal coal imports by source; up 1.8 pct
July 30, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's June thermal coal imports by source; up 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Monday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.
    
      Country     June      Yr/Yr       June         YTD  Yr/Yr
                    Tonnes       %   $/Tonne      Tonnes      %
       China        54,255   114.9   $159.80   1,122,279  -25.2
   Indonesia     1,603,462   -20.6   $120.23   9,192,903  -18.6
      Russia       624,221    -7.9   $127.09   3,402,086    8.0
      Canada       171,254   -33.5   $120.90     988,113    0.9
         USA           104            $36.74     177,766   94.2
    S.Africa        84,017    -0.5   $129.82     241,475  -38.2
   Australia     5,777,628    13.3   $137.92  36,641,335   16.3
        Total    8,314,941     1.8   $133.40  51,765,957    5.6
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
