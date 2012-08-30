FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan's July thermal coal imports by source; +8.6 pct
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's July thermal coal imports by source; +8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for July
released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Volumes are expressed in tonnes. 
    
      Country    July       Yr/Yr         July         YTD       Yr/Yr
         list     Tonnes          %    $/Tonne      Tonnes           %
       China      74,538      -41.1    $148.22   1,196,817       -26.4
   Indonesia   1,519,818        7.9    $112.65  10,712,721       -15.7
      Russia     748,954      -14.1    $124.64   4,151,040         3.2
      Canada     239,259      -38.9    $114.43   1,227,372       -10.5
         USA     128,385      358.2    $125.77     306,151       156.0
    S.Africa     101,356       31.7    $129.42     342,831       -26.7
   Australia   6,591,898       14.5    $133.05  43,233,233        16.0
        Total  9,404,208        8.6    $128.59  61,170,165         6.1
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
