TABLE-Japan's July thermal coal imports by source; +8.6 pct

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 74,538 -41.1 $148.22 1,196,817 -26.4 Indonesia 1,519,818 7.9 $112.65 10,712,721 -15.7 Russia 748,954 -14.1 $124.64 4,151,040 3.2 Canada 239,259 -38.9 $114.43 1,227,372 -10.5 USA 128,385 358.2 $125.77 306,151 156.0 S.Africa 101,356 31.7 $129.42 342,831 -26.7 Australia 6,591,898 14.5 $133.05 43,233,233 16.0 Total 9,404,208 8.6 $128.59 61,170,165 6.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)