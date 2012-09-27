CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan's August thermal coal imports down 9.8 pct

(Corrects first paragraph to say thermal coal, not coking coal) Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared thermal coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Aug Yr/Yr Aug YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 51,543 -71.6 $154.73 1,248,360 -31.0 Indonesia 1,532,867 0.9 $112.42 12,245,588 -13.9 Russia 859,599 21.0 $116.93 5,010,639 5.9 Canada 164,090 22.2 $125.99 1,391,462 -7.5 USA 20,232 -71.8 $134.66 326,383 70.6 Colombia 58,969 -0.1 $120.32 58,969 -59.3 S.Africa - 342,831 -26.7 Australia 6,309,663 -13.6 $130.61 49,542,896 11.2 Total 8,996,963 -9.8 $126.20 70,167,128 3.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jijo Jacob)