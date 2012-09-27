FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan's August thermal coal imports down 9.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan's August thermal coal imports down 9.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say thermal coal, not coking coal)
    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared
thermal coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Thursday.
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan 
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in 
tonnes.
    
     Country     Aug     Yr/Yr        Aug          YTD    Yr/Yr
        list     Tonnes       %   $/Tonne       Tonnes        %
      China      51,543   -71.6   $154.73    1,248,360    -31.0
  Indonesia   1,532,867     0.9   $112.42   12,245,588    -13.9
     Russia     859,599    21.0   $116.93    5,010,639      5.9
     Canada     164,090    22.2   $125.99    1,391,462     -7.5
        USA      20,232   -71.8   $134.66      326,383     70.6
   Colombia      58,969    -0.1   $120.32       58,969    -59.3
   S.Africa           -                        342,831    -26.7
  Australia   6,309,663   -13.6   $130.61   49,542,896     11.2
       Total  8,996,963    -9.8   $126.20   70,167,128      3.7
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.