TABLE-Japan's Jan total coal imports by source
February 27, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared total coal imports for January released by
Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.
    The figures are a total of three different types of coal: anthracite coal, coking coal and thermal coal.	
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are
expressed in tonnes.	
	
     Country         Jan       Jan          Dec       Dec     M/M   Yr/Yr          YTD       YTD   YTD (Yr/Yr %) 
                                                                                                                 
        Name       Tonnes  $/Tonne       Tonnes   $/Tonne       %       %        Tonnes   $/Tonne         Tonnes 
       China     338,946    220.45      476,803    188.16    -28.9   -32.4     338,946    220.45            -32.4
      Taiwan          46    747.50           25    774.84     84.0    84.0          46    747.50             84.0
     Vietnam      69,381    244.68      147,266    263.11    -52.9    -8.1      69,381    244.68             -8.1
   Indonesia   3,523,465    132.36    3,085,293    130.86     14.2    -1.8   3,523,465    132.36             -1.8
      Russia     740,158    186.09      873,719    163.50    -15.3     1.9     740,158    186.09              1.9
      Canada     620,217    243.37      811,351    272.60    -23.6   -11.4     620,217    243.37            -11.4
         USA     229,711    314.13      433,644    275.19    -47.0   -35.1     229,711    314.13            -35.1
   Australia   1,315,461    183.34    8,433,127    180.01     34.2    18.4  11,315,461    183.34             18.4
                                                                                                   
 New Zealand           -                165,402    276.60   -100.0  -100.0           -                     -100.0
                                                                                                   
       Total   6,837,385    177.79   14,426,630    178.79     16.7     7.8  16,837,385    177.79              7.8
                                                                                                   
 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

