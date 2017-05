Lawyers for the Environmental Protection Agency will argue before a U.S. appeals court that a federal judge in West Virginia overstepped his authority and misread the Clean Air Act last October when he ordered the agency to evaluate and report on the jobs impact of its coal industry regulations.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will also hear from Ohio-based Murray Energy and 11 of its subsidiaries and affiliates, which sued EPA for the reports, claiming the agency has been waging a war on coal since 2009.

