FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea WP buys fuel oil, passes on coal tender
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 17, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea WP buys fuel oil, passes on coal tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil while declining to buy 140,000 tonnes of coal due to high prices, a source from the utility said on Thursday.

The utility bought the oil product from Samsung C&T Corp at around $700 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.

The coal tender it passed on had sought steaming coal - 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 4,600 kcal/kg and another 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 5,000 kcal/kg - for arrival between July and September. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.