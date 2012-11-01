FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea WP buys 130,000 T coal, 60,000 fuel oil
November 1, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal via a tender on Monday and a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders on Tuesday, a company source said.

While declining to give price and suppliers details for the steaming coal, the source said the utility had purchased the two 30,000-tonne oil products from Vitol SA at premiums $25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.

The coal of minimum 5,700 kcal/kg will arrive between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10, 2013 and the oil products will arrive at the port of Pyongtaek in November. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

