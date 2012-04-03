FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea EWP buys 1.08 mln T steaming coal
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 3, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea EWP buys 1.08 mln T steaming coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Korea East West Power Co (EWP)
bought a total of 1.08 million tonnes of steaming coal of
Columbia, Indonesia, Russia and United States origins via
tenders closed on March 28, a company source said on Tuesday.	
    The utility purchased 550,000 tonnes of 5,500 kcal/kg for
about $95 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and 530,000
tonnes of 4,700 kcal/kg for about $120 per tonne on a cost and
freight (CFR) basis, according to the source, who declined to
comment on supplier information.	
    *Note: Of the total, the utility purchased steaming coal of
5,500 kcal/kg from Indonesia and 4,700 kcal/kg from Russia,
Columbia and the United States. Shipment is to be made to
Dangjin power plant between May and August.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.