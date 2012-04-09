S.Korea WP buys 75,000 T/Y coal for 2012-2015

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 75,000 tonnes per year of Indonesian steaming coal for delivery between May 2012 and April 2015 via a term tender on April 2, a utility source said on Monday. While the source declined to disclose price information, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE (per annum) SPECIFICATION(NCV) ARRIVAL 75,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg May, 2012-April 2015 Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean Power Plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)