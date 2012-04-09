FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea WP buys 75,000 T/Y coal for 2012-2015
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 9, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea WP buys 75,000 T/Y coal for 2012-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 75,000 tonnes per year of Indonesian steaming coal
for delivery between May 2012 and April 2015 via a term tender
on April 2, a utility source said on Monday. 	
    While the source declined to disclose price information,
details of the purchases are as follows:  	
    TONNE (per annum) SPECIFICATION(NCV)  ARRIVAL    	
    75,000            min 4,600 kcal/kg   May, 2012-April 2015	
    Note:  NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement
is for Taean Power Plant.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.