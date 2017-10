SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 440,000 tonnes per year of steaming coal for delivery between Oct. 1, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2017, via a term tender, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr).

The term tender for steaming coal with a specification of minimum 5,600 kcal/kg would close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on July 3, the utility said. The procurement is for WP’s Taean power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)