FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea KOSEP buys 540,000 T coal for Sept-Nov
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 6, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea KOSEP buys 540,000 T coal for Sept-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Korea South East Power Co Ltd
(KOSEP) has bought 540,000 tonnes of steaming coal
for delivery between September and November via tenders closed
on July 3, a company source said on Friday.
    The utility bought 260,000 tonnes of coal from Xstrata PLC
 at about $81 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
and 280,000 tonnes of coal from Glencore for around $76 per
tonne on a FOB basis, the source said.
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNE    SPECIFICATION(NAR) ORIGIN    SHIPMENT       
    260,000  min 5,500 kcal/kg  Australia Sept 13-Nov 30
    280,000  min 4,600 kacl/kg  Indonesia Sept 13-Nov 30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.