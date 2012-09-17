FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea WP buys 770,000 T/Y coal via term tenders
September 17, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea WP buys 770,000 T/Y coal via term tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought a combined 770,000 tonnes per year of
steaming coal via term tenders on Sept. 11, a utility source
said on Monday. 
    While the source declined to disclose supplier and price
information, details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN
    660,000  min 5,600 kcal/kg  Australia
    110,000  min 4,600 kcal/kg  Indonesia
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement
is for Taean power plant.

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
 (Eunhye.Shin@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5667; Reuters
Messaging: eunhye.shin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

