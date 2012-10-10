FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea KOMIPO buys 900,000 T coal for Nov-Dec
#Energy
October 10, 2012

S. Korea KOMIPO buys 900,000 T coal for Nov-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 900,000 tonnes of coal for delivery between
November and December via tenders last Thursday, a utility
source said on Wednesday.
    The utility purchased 770,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal at
around $70 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It bought the
remainder of Australian origin at around $80 FOB, the source
said. 
    While he declined to disclose suppliers, other details are
as follows: 
    TONNE        SPECIFICATION (NAR)      ARRIVAL
    770,000      min 4,600 kcal/kg        Nov-Dec
    130,000      min 5,700 kcal/kg        Dec
    Note: The 770,000 tonnes are divided into 11 lots. Six lots
will be delivered in November and the rest in December. All the
procurement is for Boryeong Power Plant. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
