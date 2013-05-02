S.Korea's Western Power cancels high-priced tender

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) declined to buy 130,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous coal for July arrival via a tender on April 23 due to high prices, a source from the utility said. The source said the utility would soon reissue the cancelled tender. Details of the cancelled tender are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) ARRIVAL/PORT 130,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg July 25, 2013/Taean *Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait)