S.Korea's Western Power cancels high-priced tender
#Energy
May 2, 2013 / 1:21 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea's Western Power cancels high-priced tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
declined to buy 130,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous
coal for July arrival via a tender on April 23 due to high
prices, a source from the utility said.
    The source said the utility would soon reissue the cancelled
tender.
    Details of the cancelled tender are as follows:
    TONNE    SPECIFICATION(NCV)   ARRIVAL/PORT
    130,000  min 5,700 kcal/kg     July 25, 2013/Taean
    *Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value.
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
