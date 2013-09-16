S.Korea's KOSPO buys 756,000 T/Y coal for 2014-2018

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought a total of 756,000 tonnes per year of sub-bituminous coal for delivery between Jan 2014 and Dec 2018 via term tenders that closed on Sept 5, a source from the utility said. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE SUPPLIER 204,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $73-74 Rio Tinto Macquarie 552,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg around $78 Trafigura *Note: The origin of the 204,000 cargo is Indonesia while that of the 552,000 cargo is Australia. NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the procurement is for Hadong power plant.