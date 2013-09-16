FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KOSPO buys 756,000 T/Y coal for 2014-2018
September 16, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's KOSPO buys 756,000 T/Y coal for 2014-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) has bought a total of 756,000 tonnes per year of
sub-bituminous coal for delivery between Jan 2014 and Dec 2018
via term tenders that closed on Sept 5, a source from the
utility said. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows: 
    TONNES/Y  SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE       SUPPLIER       
    204,000   min 4,600 kcal/kg  $73-74      Rio Tinto 
         
                                             Macquarie 
    552,000   min 5,700 kcal/kg  around $78  Trafigura 
    *Note: The origin of the 204,000 cargo is Indonesia while
that of the 552,000 cargo is Australia. NCV stands for Net
Calorific Value and the procurement is for Hadong power plant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
