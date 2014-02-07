FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's utilities jointly buy 510,000 T of coal for April-June
February 7, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's utilities jointly buy 510,000 T of coal for April-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's five power generators
have bought 510,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal for
shipment between April and June via a tender which closed on
Feb. 5, said a source from Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP),
one of the utilities.
     
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOB/T) 
    70,000  min 4,600 kcal/kg   Macquarie Bank Ltd around $72
                                
   440,000  min 4,600 kcal/kg   LG Int'l Corp      around $72 
                                
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the
procurement is for Samcheonpo, Yeonghung, Boryeong, Taean,
Hadong and Dangjin thermal power plants. 
    The other four utilities are Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO), Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP), Korea Midland Power Co
Ltd (KOMIPO) and Korea South-East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP).    

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

