FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea KOSPO seeks 260,000 T coal for June-Aug
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea KOSPO seeks 260,000 T coal for June-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO)
 is seeking a total of 260,000 tonnes of steaming
coal for delivery between June and August via tenders, the
company said Thursday on its website (www.kospo.co.kr).	
    The tender for coal will close at 10 a.m.(0100 GMT) on May
9, the utility said. Bidding will be conducted via its
electronic tender system (ubicoal.kospo.co.kr), details
are as follows:	
      TONNE   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SHIPPING SCHEDULE  	
    130,000   min 5,700 kcal/kg   June 16-July 31   	
     65,000   min 4,700 kcal/kg   July 1-31  	
     65,000   min 4,700 kcal/kg   Aug 1-31	
    Note: The procurement is for Hadong Power Plant.  	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.