S.Korea KOSPO seeks 260,000 T coal for June-Aug

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking a total of 260,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delivery between June and August via tenders, the company said Thursday on its website (www.kospo.co.kr). The tender for coal will close at 10 a.m.(0100 GMT) on May 9, the utility said. Bidding will be conducted via its electronic tender system (ubicoal.kospo.co.kr), details are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 130,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg June 16-July 31 65,000 min 4,700 kcal/kg July 1-31 65,000 min 4,700 kcal/kg Aug 1-31 Note: The procurement is for Hadong Power Plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)