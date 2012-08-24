FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSEP buys coal via term, spot tenders
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea KOSEP buys coal via term, spot tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Korea South East Power Co Ltd
(KOSEP) bought steaming coal via term and spot tenders on Aug.
16, a company source said on Friday.
    While supplier information was not available, details of the
purchase are as follows:
    --Term tender
    TONNES/Y  SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN
    500,000   min 5,500 kcal/kg  $81.5        Australia
    260,000   min 5,150 kcal/kg  $75          Australia  
    400,000   min 4,600 kcal/kg  $71          Indonesia, U.S.
    * Note: All of the above products will arrive between Oct.
1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2015. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and
the procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants.
    --Spot tender
    TONNE   SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN
    200,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg  $71          Indonesia 
    * Note: The product will arrive between Oct. 1, 2012 and
Dec. 31, 2012. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung
power plants.  

 (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)

