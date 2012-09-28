CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP seeks 1.19 mln T/Y coal for 2013-2017

(Corrects to note that buyer is Korea Western Power Co (WP), not KOSPO) SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking a combined 1.19 million tonnes per year of steaming coal for delivery between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2017, via term tenders, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr). The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Oct. 4, 2012, and details are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 510,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017 340,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017 340,000 min 4,200 kcal/kg Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017 * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)