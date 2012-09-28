FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP seeks 1.19 mln T/Y coal for 2013-2017
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP seeks 1.19 mln T/Y coal for 2013-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to note that buyer is Korea Western Power Co (WP),
not KOSPO)
    SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 is seeking a combined 1.19 million tonnes per year
of steaming coal for delivery between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31,
2017, via term tenders, the utility said on its website
(www.westernpower.co.kr).
    The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Oct. 4, 2012,
and details are as follows:
    TONNE    SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SHIPPING SCHEDULE
    510,000  min 5,700 kcal/kg   Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017
    340,000  min 4,600 kcal/kg   Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017
    340,000  min 4,200 kcal/kg   Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2017
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement
is for Taean power plant.

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

