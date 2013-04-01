FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's KOSPO buys 136,000 T coal for May
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 1, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea's KOSPO buys 136,000 T coal for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has
bought a combined 136,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal for May
arrival via tenders closed on March 25, a source from the
utility said on Monday. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:      
    TONNES  SUPPLIER                      PRICE(FOB/T)
    68,000  Bulk Trading SA               around $76
    68,000  Glencore International AG     around $76
    * Note : The coal products will arrive between May 1 and May
15, 2013. The procurement is for the Hadong power plant.

 (Reporting By Narae Kim and Jane Chung; Editing By Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.