S.Korea WP seeks 880,000 T/Y coal via term tenders

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking a combined 880,000 tonnes per year of bituminous coal via term tenders, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr). The term tenders for steaming coal will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sept. 11 and the details are as follows: TONNE (per annum) SPECIFICATION(NCV) ARRIVAL 440,000 min 5,600 kcal/kg Jan 1, 2013-Dec 31, 2017 440,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Nov 1, 2012-Oct 31, 2017 * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)