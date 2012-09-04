FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea WP seeks 880,000 T/Y coal via term tenders
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 4, 2012 / 4:16 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea WP seeks 880,000 T/Y coal via term tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 is seeking a combined 880,000 tonnes per year of
bituminous coal via term tenders, the utility said on its
website (www.westernpower.co.kr).
    The term tenders for steaming coal will close at 11 a.m.
(0200 GMT) on Sept. 11 and the details are as follows:
    TONNE (per annum) SPECIFICATION(NCV) ARRIVAL
    440,000          min 5,600 kcal/kg  Jan 1, 2013-Dec 31, 2017
    440,000          min 4,600 kcal/kg  Nov 1, 2012-Oct 31, 2017
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement
is for Taean power plant.

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.