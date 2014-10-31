Coal price recovery pushed out until mid-2016 - Moody's

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Falling demand in China for imported coal, combined with plentiful supply and a weak global economy, will delay any recovery in the price of metallurgical coal until the second half of 2016, ratings agency Moody’s said.

A rise in metallurgical coal prices to between $135 and $145 a tonne was unlikely before the second half of 2016, it said. The ratings agency said in July that it expected prices to recovery modestly to $140 by end-2015.

“We are seeing slowing imports into China, and believe that the Chinese steelmakers rely more heavily on domestic metallurgical coal supplies and attempt to manage with lower inventory levels,” Moody’s said in a report.

China consumes close to 60 percent of metallurgical coal, which is mainly used in the production of coke to make steel.

The fourth-quarter benchmark price for high quality coking coal has been settled at a seven-year low of $119, unchanged from the second and third quarters.

The ratings agency said miners have also been slow to implement planned supply cutbacks, including Australia, which accounts for roughly half the world sea-traded market.

Australian coal miners in the key mining state of Queensland exported a record 158.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of this year.

The figures suggest calendar 2015 exports will exceed an Australian Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics forecast for a 6 percent rise in total exports to 181 million tonnes.

In many cases miners are finding it cheaper to run in the red than shut operations owing to so-called “take or pay” freight contracts that require payment of haulage fees whether or not any coal is shipped.

Teck Resources Ltd of Canada on Thursday estimated that of the 25 million tonnes of announced cutbacks in the sector only about 7 million to 8 million tonnes have been implemented so far. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)