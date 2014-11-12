Trading of coal financial instruments in Europe to soar - Prospex

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Trading of coal via financial instruments in Europe is likely to jump 30 percent to 3,800 tonnes this year, boosted by demand from producers, commodity traders and hedge funds, according to a report by energy research company Prospex.

Prospex said low prices and volatility had encouraged traders and power producers to trade bigger positions, more often, in pursuit of profitability, while improvements in clearing trades had made the process easier and less risky.

“The financial coal trading business is booming. On a five-year view, we expect the market will nearly double in size between 2010 and the end of 2014,” said the report, abstracts of which were made available to Reuters ahead of publication.

The “paper” market for coal -- essentially tradable contracts for future delivery -- is considerably bigger than the tonnage of physical coal changing hands, for which there are no precise figures.

While a number of banks have recently pulled out of European coal trading, big global commodity merchants such as Vitol , Mercuria and Gunvor are filling the vacuum, driven by their interests in the physical coal market.

Prospex estimated that based on average coal prices, which are historically low, the value of the European trading market should be worth around a record $289 billion this year, representing 69 percent of the worldwide paper coal trade.

In 2013, the market rose by 32 percent over 2012 and in 2012, the year-on-year growth rate had been 15 percent, it said.

The biggest trading segment is the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) port range, where overseas coal arrives.

Prospex said the volumes of coal traded on paper for ARA-delivery was 10.4 times the total consumption of thermal coal in Europe last year.

Only the well-established Dutch and UK gas trading markets had higher so-called churn factors of 21.8 and 21.6 respectively, Prospex said. In power, Germany was the most advanced market at 7.3.

The leading European coal clearer is CME Group followed by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Coal-fired power plants provide around a quarter of EU power generation. Profitability hinges on price competition with gas and the cost of CO2 avoidance. (Editing by Mark Potter)