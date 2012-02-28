Euro Coal-Prices drop $1/T on oil, oversupply

* U.S. coal sold to India at $101-110/T CIF

* Prompt S.African keeps premium but prices dip

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices fell by around $1.00 a tonne on Tuesday in line with an earlier dip in oil and pressured by oversupply, particularly in Europe.

Front month March loading South African coal was bid at $104.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, keeping a slim premium over April and May cargoes but $1.00 lower than the previous day.

Brent crude futures slipped towards $123 a barrel as investors worried about high prices hitting demand.

But the overhang of unwanted coal cargoes of every origin is also weighing on prices and will continue to do so until Asian demand revives.

“You can easily find all sorts of coal, every origin is available and U.S. material is being offered by traders, utility traders and producers directly - there’s still too much coal,” a source at a major European utility said.

U.S. thermal coal with a sulphur content of anywhere from 1 percent to 4 percent is still flowing to Europe but sellers are also having to look at new markets in India and Turkey .

Indian traders said they have been offered and bought U.S. coal with around 3 percent sulphur at $101-110 a tonne CIF India, which nets back to $60-65/T FOB - a level below most producers’ cash costs.

Until China resumes substantial spot buying, which may not be for another month or two, the imbalance will remain and pressure will be kept up on Atlantic prices.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC: DES ARA physical prices Oct-Feb:

here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TRADES

An April DES ARA cargo traded at $98.00 a tonne, down $1.00 from Monday.

PRICES

A second half March loading South African cargo was bid at $105 and offered at $105.65, down around $1.00.

An April South African cargo was bid at $104.00, also down $1.00.

A March DES ARA multi origin cargo was offered at $98.25, down nearly $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)